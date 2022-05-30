Vice President-elect Sara Duterte congratulates Leni Robredo’s veep stint 

Attendees of the Kalinaw Dabaw Rally take photos of presidential candidate Leni Robredo at the Davao del Sur Colosseum in Barangay Matti, Digos City. The event was organized by Robredo supporters coming from different parts of the Davao Region. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 May) – Vice President-elect Sara Duterte has congratulated Vice President Leni Robredo for her achievements in the past six years, as the former asked the latter for a virtual meeting to discuss and ensure a “smooth transition” by June 30, 2022.

Duterte, however, did not mention any of the achievements of Robredo, the 14th Vice President of the country.

In a letter dated May 27 obtained by MindaNews, Duterte wrote Robredo requesting for an initial meeting with the Office of the Vice President over Zoom “at the soonest possible time to discuss protocols, policies, precedents and other matters concerning the Office of the Vice President.”

President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and Duterte were proclaimed by the two chambers of Congress, acting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), last May 25.

Marcos and Duterte are running mates in the recently concluded general elections. Robredo placed second to Marcos in the May 9 presidential race.

Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco, Duterte’s spokesperson, clarified in a statement on Monday that there will be no virtual meeting between Duterte and Robredo.

She said the virtual meeting will be undertaken only between the teams of Duterte and Robredo.

Garcia-Frasco said the intention of the meeting is to allow a “smooth and orderly transition as possible.”

“As can be gleaned from the letter-request of Inday Sara, the initial meeting sought will be between the teams, and not personally between the outgoing Vice President and the incoming Vice President,” she added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)