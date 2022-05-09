Voter-finding app bogs down in Sultan Kudarat town

LUTAYAN, Sultan Kudarat (MindaNews / 9 May) – Volunteers of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) here complained they could not access the Voters ASK (VASK) mobile app, which apparently bogged down due to the volume of requests.

Voters enter the Tamnag Central Elementary School in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat to cast their votes on Monday (9 May 2022). MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

Arjie Hurtada, who is among those manning the PPCRV voter’s assistance desk at the Tamnag Central Elementary School, said they were helpless to assist voters looking for their precincts to cast their votes because they could not access the mobile app.

“The problem in accessing the VASK app started at past 7 a.m.,” he told MindaNews.

Pieces of papers with the names of the voters looking for their precincts were seen scattered at the PPCRV volunteer’s desk.

VASK is a mobile application designed to equip onsite PPCRV volunteers in a voting center to find the clustered precinct of a voter during election day.



A PPCRV volunteer only needs the voter’s initials and birth date to obtain the details of the clustered precinct where he will cast his vote, according to a briefer.



Internet signal in the school was working as other websites can be accessed.



PPCRV volunteers asked for a hard copy of the voter’s list for the Tamnag Elementary School at the municipal Comelec office but their request was turned down.



The volunteers were advised to write a formal letter to the local Comelec office.

The PPCRV’s Voters ASK mobile app. MindaNews photo

The volunteers were also advised to tell those seeking their assistance to instruct the voters to proceed to the local Comelec office and inquire there.



Volunteers said the VASK app became accessible again by 11 a.m. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)