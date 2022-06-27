￼CDO’s mayor-elect Uy vows tax breaks for businesses hit hard by COVID-19, fuel price hikes

Mayor-elect Rolando “Klarex” Uy offered a tax break to businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic during his inauguration at the Amphitheater in Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday, 26 June 2022. He also offered to wave off the payment of traffic fines of erring drivers. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 27 June) – Mayor-elect Rolando “Klarex” Uy has promised to impose tax reliefs for the business sector hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the skyrocketing fuel prices.

Uy also promised a general amnesty of all traffic fines of jeepney and motorela drivers incurred during the two-year COVID-19 restrictions in the city.

“I have to ask our city council to pass ordinances to support these measures that are designed to help our businessmen and drivers,” Uy said in his inaugural speech at the Amphitheater here Sunday.

Uy, incumbent 1st district representative, won the Cagayan de Oro mayoralty race, garnering 157,575 votes against his closest rival Pompee la Viña, who got only 128,071 votes, according to results aggregated by ABS-CBN from the data of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the May 9, 2022 polls.

He will assume office on July 1, replacing incumbent Mayor Oscar Moreno who will end his nine years of administration that saw hospitals and schools constructed. Moreno also provided able leadership in the two-year fight against COVID-19.

Moreno lost in the gubernatorial race in Misamis Oriental in the last May 9 elections, which was won by Peter Unabia, incumbent vice mayor of Gingoog City.

“What Moreno did to Cagayan de Oro is a tough act to follow,” Uy said.

Supporters of mayor-elect Rolando “Klarex” Uy offer a prayer during the proclamation rally at the Amphitheater in Cagayan de Oro on Sunday, 26 June 2022. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Uy’s proclamation was dogged with controversies, including his alleged fallout with Moreno, his long-time ally.

The incoming mayor, however, denied he and Moreno had a fallout following the loss of his son, Vice Mayor Joaquin Rainer Uy, in the race for the 1st congressional race in Cagayan de Oro.

Uy reportedly blamed Moreno for his son’s defeat.

“No there is no quarrel between me and Mayor Moreno,” Uy told reporters.

Uy’s appointment of former city administrator Roy Raagas, a lawyer, and former city treasurer Glenn Banez as part of the transition team also created a stir.

Moreno had fired Raagas and Banez during his first term of office.

Raagas was fired because he terminated or reshuffled former officials and employees under the late Mayor Vicente Emano without informing Moreno, who opposed the move.

Banez, on the other hand, was fired for entering a tax deal with Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. without an approval from the city council.

Uy holds a delicate political position with the two legislative districts going to Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez and his ally, Lordan Suan.

At the city council, Rodriguez’s sister, Jocelyn “Bebot,” was elected as vice mayor. Rodriguez’s party, Centrist Democratic Party, had six councilors elected in the 15-seat council.

Majority floor leader Ian Nacaya said Rodriguez’s party has already attempted to grab the committee chairmanship of his fellow councilors, Jay Pascual and Girlie Balaba.

“We are the majority party and we have the numbers. They will fail to divide us,” Nacaya said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)