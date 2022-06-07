2,000 soldiers, cops to secure venue of VP-elect Sara Duterte’s oath-taking rites

Mayor Sara Duterte, who is running for vice president, shows her index finger stained with indelible ink after casting her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on election day (9 May 2022). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 June) – At least 2,000 military and police personnel will secure the venue of the oath-taking program of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte in Davao City on June 19, an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said on Tuesday.



DCPO spokesperson Maj. Ma. Teresita P. Gaspan said during an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that stricter security protocols will be observed to maintain peace and order as the event is expected to draw a crowd of at least 20,000 individuals from all over the Philippines.



She said deployment of the police and military personnel will begin at least a day before the event to secure the venue at San Pedro Street, located right across the decades-old City Hall of Davao.



“We need to size up area and start setup of our physical preparation on June 18,” she said.



She said the security cluster was holding a coordinating conference to fine-tune the security plan.



She said the security cluster has proposed a three-day closure of the entire stretch of San Pedro Street beginning June 16, but they need to secure a resolution from the city council approving it.



She said the public will be informed should a re-routing be enforced on that day.



She said the anticipated huge crowd will be a challenge but assured that they are ready to handle the situation with augmentation from the Police Regional Office and Armed Forces of the Philippines.



Gaspan told those who are planning to witness the oath-taking to not bring prohibited items to the venue, including jackets, umbrellas, backpacks, and bladed weapons.



She said attendees should expect a tight inspection upon entry to the venue as a “multi-layered security” will be enforced.



“There will be layer-to-layer inspection,” she said.



She said progressive groups will not be prevented from holding rallies for as long as their acts don’t “pose any imminent danger or impede public convenience.”



“It’s their right to express their opinion as long as their acts would not create any violence,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)