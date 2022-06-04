4 houses destroyed by fire in Iligan City

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 18 June) — Four houses were destroyed by fire in Purok 1B in Barangay Buru-un on Saturday morning.

SFO3 Julian Tangob Jr. said the fire started in the house of Rose Mai Uyan at around 7:48 a.m. Uyan said they heard an explosion in one of the rooms.

Fire destroyed four houses in Purok 1B in Barangay Buru-un on Saturday morning, 18 June 2022. MindaNews photo by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS

The affected families are currently in the barangay gym of Buru-un with the assistance of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The fire was put under control at 8:12 AM and “fire out” was declared eight minutes later.

Shiela Cantilan, 35, mother of two, said they were roused from sleep by a neighbor who frantically knocked on their door.

“Igo rakong nakanaug sa amua, ang kalayo ni tabok na sa among balay. Wala koy nadala” (We had just left the house when the fire crossed over to our house. I wasn’t able to bring anything), Cantilan said.

Tangob Jr. said they are still investigating the cause of the fire. He estimated the damage caused by the fire at around 50,000 pesos. (Marivic Omandam Davis / MindaNews)