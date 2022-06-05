5-day gun ban begins for Sara’s oath-taking 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 June) — A five-day gun ban has been imposed in the entire Davao Region from 12 midnight of June 16 until June 21 in preparation for the oath-taking of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the Police Regional Office, lawyer-Major Eudisan Gultiano told the Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Thursday that suspension of permit to carry firearms outside residence (PTCFOR) will be enforced to ensure the safety and security of the attendees.

The event is expected to draw a crowd of around 20,000 from all over the Philippines.

She said coordination among security forces in the region has been ongoing for the implementation of the ban.

Portions of streets in front of the Davao City Hall are closed to vehicular traffic on 16 June 2022 to prepare the area for the oath-taking of VP-elect Sara Duterte on Sunday, 19 June. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Duterte will take her oath along San Pedro Street, across the decades-old City Hall of Davao, where she held office as mayor for three terms – 2010 to 2013, 2016 to 2019 and 2019 to 2022. She started her political career as vice mayor from 2007 to 2010.

Col. Alberto Lupaz, director of the Davao City Police Office, urged individuals coming from other areas to refrain from bringing firearms into the region as they will be apprehended by authorities at security checkpoints at the boundary.

Gultiano added that security personnel are now ready to be deployed to the venue, reminding those who are attending the event that a strict security check will be enforced upon entry to San Pedro Street.

She said visitors will be asked to take their masks off for identification upon entry and a thorough body frisk will be conducted.

The oath-taking will be at 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. shortly after the mass at the San Pedro Cathedral.

Visitors who wish to attend the ceremony may enter the venue starting at 2:00 p.m. through the entry points such as San Pedro St. Corner CM Recto St.; Bolton St. Corner Rizal St.; San Pedro St. Corner Anda St.; and Bolton St. Corner Magallanes St.

She also said that the venue will be a no-fly zone for drones.

Bringing jackets, backpacks, alcoholic drinks, and other pointed objects in the venue will also be prohibited.

Gultiano said the preparations for the oath-taking rites are in coordination not only within the Davao region but “also involves coordination with Regions 12 and 13 when it comes to security outside our borders. Of course, we want to prevent any untoward incident and for that, we need to involve others,” she said.

Last Monday, DCPO spokesperson Maj. Ma. Teresita P. Gaspan said that number of security personnel who will be detailed to secure the oath-taking has been increased to 3,171 from 2,000 to ensure the safety of everyone. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)