CDO mayor lifts curfew, cites ‘zero COVID-19 cases’ for two months

A fast food worker cleans and disinfects their restaurant in Divisoria after curfew hours in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday (7 June 2021). The city government implemented a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to curb the rising COVID-19cases. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 7 June) — Outgoing Mayor Oscar Moreno signed on Monday an executive order lifting the city-wide curfew hours implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago.



Moreno, who has less than a month in office, said curfew hours have been lifted since the city experienced “zero COVID-19 cases “ since two months ago.



In Executive Order 104, Moreno said the national Inter-Agency Task Force listed Cagayan de Oro as among the local governments with low transmission risks.



“It is time now for the city to spur economic growth of its economy since it suffered due to restrictive policies intended to contain the virus,” he said.



Curfew was imposed in the city on March 16, 2020 after President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency to contain the spread of COVID-19.



News reporters observed on Monday night that motorists and residents stayed up late in the streets until the wee hours.



Moreno will end his third term of office on June 30, 2022. He lost in his bid to regain his previous post as governor of Misamis Oriental in the May 9 elections. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)