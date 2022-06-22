COVID-19 positivity rate in Davao City increasing

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 June) – The local task force on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reported that the positivity rate in Davao City has increased to 3 percent on Wednesday, urging the unvaccinated and those individuals who are eligible for booster dose to receive their vaccines to protect themselves from transmission and severity of the disease, a local health official said.

Dabawenyos join the queue to get their vaccines. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson for the task force, said in her program over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that the latest positivity rate is the highest in weeks, when the rate was averaging below 1 percent in the previous weeks.



She said that the slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases should not be a major cause of concern as the positivity rate remains below the acceptable threshold of 5 percent.



She said local authorities are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation.



Schlosser added that from June 12 to 18, the city reported 28 cases, of whom three were unvaccinated, and 25 were fully vaccinated but most of them have not received their booster doses yet.



Additional 10 cases were reported in the city on June 22, she said.



She said those with mild cases are allowed to undergo home isolation, provided they meet certain requirements.



According to the City Information Office, the guidelines provided by Department of Health state that “a confirmed COVID-19 positive patient, who underwent reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, may qualify for home isolation if he or she has a bedroom with attached CR or toilet and bath.”



“We remind the public to follow the minimum public health standards such as wearing face masks and maintaining hand hygiene. We also encourage the public to get their vaccines, especially those who are eligible for booster,” Schlosser said.



She said that it is important for people to receive their first and second doses, then the booster shots, to protect themselves from transmission and severe symptoms of the disease.



As of June 10, 1,336,961 individuals have been vaccinated with the first dose, of whom 1,318,682 were fully vaccinated.



As of June 22, Schlosser reported 37 deaths due to COVID-19 from among the children aged zero to nine years old and 23 deaths from among those aged 10 to 19 years old.



She encouraged parents to have their children vaccinated, particularly now that the government is considering a resumption of full face-to-face classes at the opening of classes in August.



Schlosser announced that the city will close its existing vaccination sites, mall-based hubs, by June 30, and will transfer them to the 18 district health offices. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)