Davao City Mayor-elect Baste Duterte takes oath

Davao City Mayor-elect Sebastian Duterte takes his oath before Court of Appeals Associate Justice Loida Posadas-Kahulugan at the Sangguniang Panlungsod in Davao City on Monday, 27 June 2022. The 34-year-old Sebastian, the youngest son of President Rodrigo Duterte with Elizabeth Zimmerman (4th left), will be the third Duterte to serve as mayor of Davao City in the last 34 years, after his father, the outgoing President of the Philippines and Sara (extreme right), the incoming Vice President. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 June) — Davao City Mayor-elect Sebastian “Baste” Duterte vowed to prioritize economic recovery and poverty alleviation for the next three years of his administration as he took his oath on Monday as the successor of his sister, Vice President-elect Sara Duterte.

In his speech delivered shortly after he was sworn into office at the City Hall of Davao, the 34-year-old Duterte, the youngest son of outgoing President Rodrigo R. Duterte with former wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, said the local government would ensure to maintain a conducive business climate where businesses could flourish as he also highlighted the need to generate more jobs for the Dabawenyos after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic dampened the growth of this city.

“The city government will make sure businesses will continue to operate and job opportunities will be available and our citizens remain safe and healthy,” Sebastian said.

He said the local government would be working closely with local and foreign investors to explore more investment opportunities for the city.

He told the business sector that the local “government is open and ready to listen to your suggestions and to work with you in enhancing the business climate.”

Associate Justice Loida Posadas-Kahulugan of the Court of Appeals administered the oathtaking of Sebastian, incumbent vice mayor of the city, at the session hall of the Sanggunian Panlungsod.

Davao City Mayor-elect Sebastian Duterte takes his oath at the Sangguniang Panlungsod in Davao City on Monday, 27 June 2022. He is flanked by his father President Rodrigo Duterte, his mother Elizabeth Zimmerman, his children and his live-in partner Kate Necesario. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Sebastian was accompanied by his immediate family members, including his children and live-in partner Kate Necesario, his father President Duterte, his mother Elizabeth and his sister Vice President-elect Duterte.

The incoming mayor added that the city government will be implementing policies in the hopes of streamlining government processes.

The Duterte family has ruled Davao City for over three decades. Before he was elected president in 2016, the elder Duterte served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, 1st District representative from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor to his daughter Mayor Sara from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 2016 with son Paolo as vice mayor.

Davao City Mayor-elect Sebastian Duterte shakes the hand of his father, outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, after his oathtaking at the Sangguniang Panlungsod in Davao City on Monday, 27 June 2022. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Davao City Mayor-elect Sebastian Duterte hugs his sister Sara, outgoing city mayor, after taking his oath at the Sangguniang Panlungsod in Davao City on Monday, 27 June 2022. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Sebastian’s running mate, incoming Vice Mayor Jay Melchor Quitain, took his oath before Judge Emmanuel Claudio Carpio of the Regional Trial Court in Davao City.

Quitain thanked the Dutertes for their trust and confidence on him.

Judge Carpio also administered the oathtaking of the city’s 2nd District representative Vincent Garcia and 3rd District representative Isidro Ungab, as well as the councilors who belong to the Hugpong Sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL), a local party organized by President Duterte, and regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), which was co-founded by Vice President-elect Duterte with provincial governors in the region.

For the 1st District, the winners from HNP are Kap Ibuyan, Luna Acosta, Tek Ocampo, Bernie Al-ag and Nilo Abellera Jr. and those from HTL are Bonz Militar and Pilar Braga. Jessica Bonguyan is the only independent candidate who won.

For the 2nd District, the winners from HTL are Che Che Justol, Marissa Abella and Al Ryan Alejandre. Those from HNP are Javi Garcia Campos, Louie John Bonguyan, Dante Apostol, Diosdado Mahipus and Jonard Dayap.

For the 3rd District, the winners from HNP include Alberto Ungab, Potpot Villafuerte, Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, Cocoy Zozobrado and Enzo Villafuerte. Nonoy Al-Ag, Sweet Advincula and Conde Baluran, all from HTL, also won. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)