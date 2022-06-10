Davao City not lifting mandatory wearing of face masks

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 June) – The City Government of Davao will keep the policy on the mandatory wearing of face masks because it provides a “first layer of protection” against the highly infectious coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a health official said.

Wearing of face masks is still mandatory in Davao City. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson for the Davao City COVID-19 Task Force, said during an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday that the possibility of further relaxing the policies on minimum public health standards (MPHS) is remote as local authorities are not even contemplating on removing the requirement of wearing of face masks.



She said most of the health protocols here have already been eased. She added that removing the mandatory wearing of face masks in closed or open spaces will put the individuals at greater risk of contracting the infection.



“The COVID-19 Task Force is not yet discussing it. At the moment, we do not see it necessary to lift the restriction,” she said.



Schlosser said this after she was asked if it is possible for this city to lift the mandatory wearing of face masks after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia ordered the removal of the restriction in open spaces and outdoor settings in her province.



Schlosser said the local government would follow recommendations of the Department of Health and World Health Organization about the wearing of face masks, which is effective in the prevention of COVID-19.



“This is the only way to protect us from transmission of the disease. The transmission happens through respiratory droplets by sneezing or coughing. We may inhale it from infected individuals and the way to protect us from that is by wearing face masks,” she added.



Schlosser said it is important for the public to continue observing the health protocols because to effectively combat the infection is a “matter of discipline.”



She said authorities believed another surge may just be a matter of time if people don’t follow the protocols.



Aside from protocols, Schlosser said the vaccination also offers protection from transmission and severity of the disease.



“I know it’s very uncomfortable to wear your face masks for the whole day but that’s the only way to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially if you go to places where you don’t know the people you interact with and where they come from… Again, we cannot see our enemy,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)