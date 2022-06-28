Davao City’s mayor-elect Baste to hasten completion of HPBS

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 June) – Incoming Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said the local government will double its efforts to hasten the completion and implementation of the High Priority Bus System (HPBS).

Davao City Mayor-elect Sebastian Duterte takes his oath. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In his inaugural speech at the City Hall of Davao on Monday, the 34-year-old Duterte assured Dabawenyos of a modern and efficient transport system with the HPBS, a transport modernization project that would replace the aging jeepneys with modern buses and address the problem of traffic congestion.



He said the preparation for the HPBS is now in “full swing.



He said that the Dabawenyos would soon enjoy a transport system that does not only provide comfort but also promote economic growth.



Duterte thanked his sister, outgoing mayor and now Vice President-elect Sara Duterte, for initiating the HPBS project during her term as the local chief executive.



The vice president-elect said earlier that she would push for the implementation of the HPBS under the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

According to Department of Transportation (DOTr), implementation of the project began in 2020 – including the preparation, construction of the infrastructure and the hiring of the drivers – and is expected to be operational in 2023. The DOTr said the project aims to “provide an efficient and affordable mode of transport for Dabawenyos through the delivery” of a modern HPBS.



It added that the interconnected bus services would be prioritized along the 137-kilometer (km) core network, and 489 km of feeder routes.



Once operational, the HPBS will have 29 bus routes divided into the following four tiers: MetroDavao (will form the core services that connect all major commercial centers along five routes), DavaoInter (will run along with eight routes connecting the inner urban areas directly to the Davao Central Business District), DavaoFeeder (will run along nine routes linking smaller centers and areas of more dispersed populations to the MetroDavao services), and DavaoLocal (will provide a link between the outer rural areas of the city and main transport system or the integrated terminals).



Duterte acknowledged that the traffic situation here remains a concern for any developing city like Davao but vowed that the local government would continue to work “harder to improve the city’s accessibility and traffic condition.”



He said there are ongoing road infrastructure projects like the Davao City Coastal Road Project and the Japanese government-funded Davao City Bypass Road project that seek to alleviate the problem of traffic congestion.



Aside from modernizing the traffic situation, Duterte said he would expand development outside the city centers towards the Second and Third Districts, bringing in high impact infrastructure projects such as road networks, bypass roads, and bridges.



He told utility companies to fast-track developmental programs specifically in the underserved barangays, emphasizing the need for clean water and stable electricity supply. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)