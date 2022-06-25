Davao COVID task force plans to retain drive-thru and mall vax hubs beyond June 30 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 June) — The Davao City COVID-19 Task Force plans to keep the drive-thru vaccination at the Davao Crocodile Park and one mall-based vaccination hub for each congressional district in Davao City beyond June 30.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson for the task force, said during her program over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday that the task force has initially discussed the plan to keep the vaccination services at select sites.

She said the task force will decide on Monday on retaining some vaccination hubs instead of shutting all vax hubs. There are request from the public, she said, to keep some of them running, so people can have easier access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Grandma gets second booster shot at the food court of Abreeza Mall in Davao City on 13 May 2022. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

The local government earlier planned to transfer the inoculation services to the 18 district health offices as most of the existing COVID-19 vaccination sites get few walk-in clients.

The city’s operational vaccination hubs are Abreeza Ayala Mall in Bajada, NCCC Mall in Buhangin, Gaisano Grand Toril, SM City in Ecoland, Calinan Central Elementary School, People’s Park and Crocodile Park, SM Lanang Premier, Gaisano Mall of Davao along J.P. Laurel Avenue, Gaisano Mall in Toril, and Gaisano Grand Citygate.

She said district health offices are preparing for the transition, making sure the availability of health personnel who will administer the vaccines without disrupting the delivery of its other services.

“What the vax cluster is doing right now is to make sure there is transition and that vaccination for COVID-19 will be set up. But at the moment, we have not encountered any problem with our transition. We are slowly doing the transition and all district health offices have been informed already,” she said.

Schlosser added that the city will continue its sectoral mobile vaccination in the hopes of vaccinating more Dabawenyos.

She said they have conducted on-site mobile vaccination in government offices, banks, and business process outsourcing companies, particularly for booster doses.

She said that as of June 10, a total of 1,318,682 have been fully vaccinated. But out of tis number, only 269,057 have received their first booster dose and 20,828 their second booster.

Schlosser added that from June 12 to 18, the city reported 28 COVID-19 cases, three of them unvaccinated and 25 fully vaccinated but most of them had not received boodster shots.

Additional 10 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city on June 22, she said. (Antonio Colina IV / MindaNews)