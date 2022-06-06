FACT CHECK: No call from Baste Duterte to rename University of the Philippines to Bagong Pilipinas University

Weeks after the May 9 elections, a Facebook page called Baste Duterte FP made a call asking for a petition to rename the University of the Philippines to Bagong Pilipinas University. The post is fake as Duterte, the runaway winner in the recently concluded 2022 mayoral race in Davao City, did not make such call.

The false information reads:

“Can someone help create a page where we sign a petition to shut down the University of the Philippines?

Then convert them to BPU or Bagong Pilipinas University where CAT/ROTC is mandatory.”

The fake post was uploaded last May 13 at 12:11 a.m. and can still be found here: https://www.facebook.com/bastedu30/posts/551244686569757

To date, at least 51,000 users have reacted to the fake post. It generated 5,400 comments and at least 10,000 shares.

As of Monday, 06 June 2022, Facebook flagged the post as “wrong information.”

Duterte, who was elected vice mayor in 2019 and was designated acting city mayor after elder sister Mayor Sara Duterte ran in the 2022 vice presidential race, has disowned the fake post, noting his official Facebook pages are the following: https://www.facebook.com/vmbaste, https://www.facebook.com/basteduterteofficial, and https://www.facebook.com/sebastianzduterte.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)

(This fact-check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)