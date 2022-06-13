Fuel sell for 60 pesos per liter in Tawi-Tawi

BONGAO, Tawi-Tawi (MindaNews / 13 June) – Amid another looming fuel price hike nationwide, motorists here are not panicking with local gasoline and oil prices way cheaper than in other parts of the country.

Gasoline, sourced from nearby Sandakan in Malaysia, is sold at P60 per liter in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, as shown in this photo taken Monday (13 June 2022). A new round of fuel price hike looms this week. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

Diesel and gasoline are openly sold in bottles at roadside retail stores here for only P60 per liter.

Elsewhere in Mindanao, prices are usually more than P80.

Tricycle drivers here told MindaNews Monday they have not been affected by the series of price increases imposed by oil companies across the country since local supplies are sourced from nearby Sandakan, Malaysia.

“We’re lucky here we don’t feel the pinch of soaring fuel prices because supplies sold here come from Malaysia,” said tricycle driver Rudy Marquez.

He said the last time that local fuel prices spiked was during the election period, when prices

hovered above P100 per liter, but went down a few days after the election. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)