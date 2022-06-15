Iligan’s chief police investigator shot dead

Police officers investigate the scene where Senior Master Sergeant Ruel vacal was shot by unidentified gunmen Tuesday, 14 June 2022. Photo courtesy of Iligan City Police Office

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 15 June) – The chief police investigator of this city was shot dead by still unidentified gunmen Tuesday afternoon.

Major Zandrex Panolong, spokesperson of the Iligan City Police Office (ICPO), identified the victim as Senior Master Sergeant Ruel Vacal, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds in his abdomen.

He was shot at around 2:20 p.m. in Purok Violera Orellana in Barangay Tubod here while on the way home.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Mercy Community Hospital here for treatment but was declared dead upon arrival by the attending physician, Dr. Darryl Limsiaco.

Panolong said the victim came from the court to follow-up a robbery case and was riding his motorcycle on the way home when the suspects shot him.

Based on the initial report from the ICPO, two unidentified gunmen riding a black-orange XRM Honda motorcycle shot the victim and immediately fled towards Noville here.

Police investigators recovered empty bullet shells of a .45 caliber handgun from the crime scene.

Panolong said the possible motive for the crime could be related to the policeman’s work. (Marivic Davis Omandam/ MindaNews contributor)