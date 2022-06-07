Malaybalay City Council okays P50,000 reward for 50 years of marriage

The Malaybalay City Hall. Photo from the Malaybalay-LGU website

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 7 June) — The Malaybalay City Council passed an ordinance giving a P50,000 reward for married couples who have reached their 50th wedding anniversary, City Councilor Niko Aldeguer said Tuesday.

The ordinance, which Aldeguer posted on his Facebook account, requires that the marriage should be valid and registered with the local City Civil Registry.

Aldegeur, in response to a query from MindaNews, said funds for the golden wedding anniversary incentive will be charged against the city’s Gender and Development Fund or the Special Appropriation Fund.

”At least (the GAD funds) can be used properly. This is one way of inspiring couples,” he added.

The ordinance invokes a Constitutional provision recognizing the Filipino family as the foundation of the nation and the need to promote and save family solidarity.

Couples who are permanent residents for at least six years in the city are qualified for the incentive. Married individuals who have less than six years residency for work elsewhere can be covered provided their respective spouses have remained in the city for at least six years at the time of the celebration of their golden wedding anniversary.

For those in polygamous marriages, the ordinance rewards only the first locally registered valid marriage. Estranged couples, even those who have not legally separated, are not qualified.

The implementing rules and regulations will come from the Office of the Senior Citizens’ Affairs and the City Mayor’s Office, the ordinance says.

Aldeguer said the ordinance will take effect immediately upon approval, subject to availability of funds. But he noted that the city government has sufficient GAD and SA Funds.

Ivy Amor C. Urbina, OIC-City Social Welfare and Development Officer said Impasugong town of Bukidnon has an ordinance granting incentives to similarly situated couples.

In 2018, the City Government of Cagayan de Oro released P3,000 incentives for 93 couples who celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

Since 2007, Urbina said, the city government has also been granting P200 monthly pension for senior citizens with ages 70 years old and above. The pension was increased to P300 a month in 2020. (MindaNews)