Moreno to teach Law after three terms as CDO mayor 

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 12 June) — Outgoing Mayor Oscar Moreno led the celebration of Independence Day in Divisoria here, his last before stepping down as three-term mayor on June 30.

Moren told MindaNews he will tech law at the Xavier University.

Moreno, mayor of Cagayan de Oro since 2013 and before that, a three-term governor of Misamis Oriental (2004 to 2013) and two-term 1st district representative (1998 to 2004), lost his bid for governor of Misamis Oriental.

Outgoing Mayor Oscar Moreno leads the 124th Independence Day Celebration at the Rizal Park in Divisoria on Sunday June 12,2022. Moreno ends his three-year term as mayor of Cagayan de Oro City on June 30. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Before joining politics, Moreno was a corporate lawyer.

“I have led the Independence Day celebration for nine years. This will be the last time but the journey will continue,” he said.

Aside from teaching law, Moreno said he received some offers of consultancy.

“Definitely I have no plans yet for 2025,” Moreno said amid speculations that he would run for Mayor of Cagayan de Oro in 2025.

In his nine years as mayor, Moreno made health care the cornerstone of his administration. Cagayan de Oro City’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is among the most commendable among local government units in Mindanao.

City government officials held daily press briefings to update residents on the COVID-19 situation.

Moreno also embarked on an efficient COVID-19 vaccination program that saw 98 percent of the city’s 750,000 residents inoculated and receiving booster shots.

Mayor Oscar Moreno (his back to the camera) leads the 124th Independence Day celebration along with the 4th Infantry Division Honor platoon at the Rizal Park in Divisoria on Sunday June 12, 2022. Moreno ends his three-year term as mayor of Cagayan de Oro City on June 30. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

The pandemic left 941 residents dead and 25,873 residents infected as of June 9, 2022. There were 24,924 recoveries during that period. The city recorded one new case on that day and eight active cases, four of them in the hospital and four others in TTMF (temporary treatment and monitoring facilities).

Moreno constructed three hospitals during his term, two of which— the Center for Emerging and Reemerging Infectious Diseases (CEREID) medical facility in Barangay San Simon and Lumbia hospital – were constructed in the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)