No railings, traffic rerouting for Mayor-elect Sebastian Duterte’s oath-taking

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 June) – There will be no railings and rerouting of traffic during the oath-taking ceremony of Mayor-elect Sebastian Duterte at the Sangguniang Panlungsod building on Monday which will be open to the public, a police official said on Friday.

Immediately after taking his oath Duterte will deliver his speech outside the Sangguniang Panlungsod building, Maj. Ma. Teresita P. Gaspan, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office said.

But a total of 941 security personnel will be deployed during the event, Gaspan said.

The security team will include police and Army personnel, the Public Safety and Security Command Center, Davao City Central 911, and Task Force Davao, she said.

She added the security cluster was holding a meeting to ensure the safety of attendees.

Sebastian’s father, outgoing President Rodrigo R. Duterte who himself served as long-time mayor of this city before being elected to the country’s highest position in 2016, will attend the event, she said.

The incoming mayor, the President’s younger son with former wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, will take his oath before Associate Justice Loida Posadas-Kahulugan of the Court of Appeals around 2:55 p.m.

The Duterte family has ruled Davao City for more than three decades. Before he was elected president in 2016, President Duterte served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor to his daughter Mayor Sara from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 16 with son Paolo as vice mayor.

Sebastian served as vice mayor from 2019 to 2022.

His sister, outgoing Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, won as vice president in the May 9 elections. She held her oath-taking ceremony on June 19 under tight security. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)