Outgoing President Duterte wishes incoming Veep Sara Duterte ‘good luck’

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte signs a document during her oath-taking on Sunday, 19 June 2020, as President Rodrigo Duterte and his estranged wife and Sara’s mother Elizabeth Zimmerman look on. The presidential daughter took her oath of office before Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 June) – Incoming Vice President Sara Duterte revealed Monday that her father, outgoing President Rodrigo R. Duterte, wished her “good luck” during her oath-taking ceremony here on Sunday.

The outgoing Davao City mayor disclosed such in a press conference on Monday held shortly after the flag-raising ceremony, after reporters asked her about what she and her father talked about during the event held at San Pedro Street, Davao City.

“Sinabihan ko siya ‘Salamat, Pa,’ and he said, ‘good luck’ (I told him, ‘Thanks, Papa,’ and he said, ‘good luck),” she said.

The Vice President-elect added that she and her father “don’t talk much about work and politics when they meet.”

“Pag nagkikita kami usually ang pinag-uusapan namin mga chismis sa family members, mga chismis sa paligid. Very normal relationship namin ni PRRD, hindi sya professional or business-like (When we see each other, what we usually talk about are gossips about family members and gossips around us. When it comes to my relationship with PRRD, it’s normal and not professional or business-like),” she said.

Duterte took her oath before Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando. She was joined by her mother Elizabeth Zimmerman and President Duterte on stage.

The Vice President-elect’s immediate family members – husband Atty. Manases Carpio, daughter Mikhaila María aka “Sharky” and sons Mateo Lucas aka “Stingray” and Marko Digong aka “Stonefish,” were also present during the event.

Among the prominent personalities who graced the event were President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife Atty. Liza Araneta and their son Sandro, and former President and now Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Vice President-elect Duterte’s oath-taking ceremony on Sunday was attended by around 20,000 people, according to the Davao City Police Office.

Duterte, who will serve as concurrent Education Secretary, bade farewell to the employees of the City Hall of Davao on Monday.

Duterte revealed that she was set to leave for Manila on Saturday to meet with outgoing Education Secretary Leonor Briones, and to Cebu next week for the 1Cebu oath-taking of winning members.

She added that she will return to Davao before flying again to Manila on June 29 to hold meetings with officials from Japan and China before the inauguration of Marcos Jr.

Duterte previously said she preferred her inauguration to be held ahead so that she could attend Marcos Jr.’s inauguration on June 30. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)