Police hunt 3 inmates who bolted jail in Davao

Police Station 4 in Sasa, Davao City. Photo from Facebook page of Sasa Police

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 June) – Police have launched a pursuit operation to capture the three detainees who escaped from a detention facility of the Sasa Police Station in Davao City last June 16, Maj. Ma. Teresita P. Gaspan, Davao City Police Office spokesperson said Friday.



Gaspan said the suspects identified as Allan T. Suluan, Aljun N. Lulang, and Agdokahal Montasi, were arrested last May 13 for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

She said police are still tracking the whereabouts of the escapees but added that they have information as to their last known location.



Personnel of the Sasa Police Station, including Major Alberto Abella, have been relieved. An investigation is ongoing to determine their liability for the escape, which occurred at the height of the security sector’s preparation for the oath-taking of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte last Sunday.



She said VIPs who attended the event were billeted at a hotel within the area of jurisdiction of the police station, which necessitated the deployment of more security personnel to ensure their safety.



But Gaspan added that the police personnel should have carried out their responsibility properly by monitoring all detainees under their custody.



“Still, we do not tolerate that kind of irregularity because that is our work, that is our job, especially personnel who are detailed to their designated task. If it was your shift, you should have conducted a head count of persons under police investigation,” she said.



Major Jose Rodrigo Mendoza replaced Abella as police station commander.



“The investigation relative to this is ongoing to determine if there is liability on their part, lapses on their part, especially the personnel involved during that time, to identify if they are liability for serious neglect of duty and for the station commander, if he has culpability for command responsibility,” Gaspan said.



She added that the detainees escaped by sawing off the cell bars.



She urged the public to immediately report to authorities if they have knowledge about the escapees’ whereabouts. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)