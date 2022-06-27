Reelected Rep. Paolo Duterte absent in mass oathtaking of local officials 

Rep. Paolo Duterte casts his vote at the Catalunan Grande Elementary School in Davao City on 9 May 2022. Duterte is seeking a second term at the House of Representatives. Photo courtesy of PTV

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 June)– Reelected Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte was a no-show at the mass oathtaking and inauguration of elected local officials at the Sangguniang Panlungsod here on Monday.

Paolo, the eldest son of President Rodrigo R. Duterte with former wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, was the only reelected representative from this city’s three districts who was not around during the oathtaking attended by the first family.

His younger brother, Mayor-elect Sebastian “Baste” Duterte took his oath before Court of Appeals Associate Justice Loida Posadas-Kahulugan.

Judge Emmanuel Claudio Carpio of the Regional Trial Court in Davao City administered the oathtaking of Davao City’s 2nd District Representative Vincent Garcia and 3rd District Representative Isidro Ungab.

Claudio also sworn into office Vice Mayor-elect Jay Melchor Quitain Jr., Sebastian’s running mate, and members of the city council.

The public also took notice of Paolo’s absence during the oathtaking and inauguration of his sister, Vice President-elect Sara Duterte, at San Pedro Street last June 19.

In his speech delivered after the oathtaking of the local officials, President Duterte said he looked for the name of his son Paolo, whose name was not included in the list of officials that he would be greeting in his prepared speech.

“Ang wa dire sa greeting, ambot og hain, si Congressman-elect Paolo Duterte, og makit-an ninyo sya karon ingna sya nangita ang iyang papa kaniya (The only one who’s not here, I don’t where he is now, is Congressman-elect Paolo Duterte. If you happen to see him, please tell him that his father is looking for him),” President Duterte said.

It remains unclear as to when Paolo will be taking his oath as reelected representative of the 1st District.

Local officials will begin their three-year term of office at noon of June 30, 2022.

In an interview with reporters, Vice President-elect Sara said that her older brother went on a travel and had just arrived in Davao City.

“As far as I know, he has just arrived in Davao City,” Sara, outgoing city mayor, said.

But the Vice President-elect said she has no idea where her brother went. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)