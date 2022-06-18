Sara Duterte: 3rd Mindanawon Vice President, 3rd female VP 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 June) – The country’s 15th Vice President – outgoing Davao City Mayor Sara Zimmerman Duterte — is the third Mindanawon Vice President after Emmanuel Pelaez and Teofisto Guingona, both from Norhtern Mindanao, and the third woman Vice President after Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Leni Robredo.

The 44-year old Sara is the youngest to have been elected to that office. She will take her oath of office on Sunday, June 19 but will assumer her post on June 30.

Sara received the highest number of votes from all national candidates in the May 2022 election – 32.2 million votes — about twice the 16.6 milion votes cast for her father in the 2016 Presidential race.

Mayor Sara Duterte, candidate for vice president, shows her index finger stained with indelible ink after casting her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on election day (9 May 2022). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Pelaez, running mate of Disosdado Macapagal, won as Vice President in 1961, at the age of 46. He served until 1965. Guingona was appointed Vice President in 2001 at the age of 73. He served until 2004.

Leni Robredo won as Vice President in 2016 at the age of 51. Her term ends on June 30.



Like Robredo, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who served as Vice President from 1998 to 2001 was elected to the second highest post of the land at the age of 51. She assumed the post of President after Joseph Estrada was booted out of Malacanang in January 2001. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)