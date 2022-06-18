Security forces deployed for Sara’s oath-taking: from 2,000 to 3,171 to 4,200

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 June) – As more prominent personalities confirmed attendance to the oath-taking of incoming Vice President Sara Duterte here on Sunday, the number of security forces deployed for the event has been increased — from 2,000 to 3,171 and now 4,200, an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said on Saturday.

Among those who confirmed attendance is her father, outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte.

DCPO spokesperson Maj. Ma. Teresita P. Gaspan told Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday that the total deployment consists of 2,600 police personnel, including reinforcement from the Police Regional Office (PRO) 11, and the rest from other members of the security cluster — Task Force Davao, Public Safety and Security Command Center, City Transport and Traffic Management Office, and National Bureau of Investigation.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte takes a short walk along San Pedro Street on Satrurday (18 June 2022) to thank the personnel and police officers involved in the preparations for her oath-taking as the country’s 15th Vice President on Sunday, June 19. MINDANEWS PHOTO

Gaspan did not disclose how many VIPs have confirmed attendance but added that each will be assigned a security personnel.

She added that the security team has prepared a route security and marshals for all VIPs from the airport to their hotel and has provided each of them with protocol officers who will assist them in their itineraries during their stay in the city.

The event is expected to draw a crowd of around 20,000 from all over the Philippines.

Last Monday, VP-elect Duterte confirmed that former President and now Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo will be attending. The VP-elect’s spokesperson, Liloan town Mayor Christina Frasco, the incoming Tourism Secretary, said President Duterte has confirmed attendance.

Gaspan said some VIPs arrived in the city last Thursday.

Retired Police Lt. Colonel Angel Sumagaysay, PSSCC head, added that his team is ready for the big event.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte answers questions from reporters before taking a short walk along San Pedro Street on Satrurday ( 18 June 2022). The mayor thanked city government workers and police officers involved in the preparations for her oath-taking as the country’s 15th Vice President on Sunday, June 19. MINDANEWS PHOTO

The oath-taking will be held along San Pedro Street from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. shortly after the mass at the San Pedro Cathedral.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando will administer the oath taking of Mayor Duterte as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines. She will assume the post of Vice President on June 30 when the term of Vice President Leni Robredo ends.

Workers install the red carpet on the platform in the middle of San Pedro Street in Davao City on Saturday ( 18 June 2022), a day before outgoing Mayor Sara Duterte takes her oath as the country’s 15th vice president. MINDANEWS PHOTO

Visitors who wish to attend the historic event may enter the venue starting at 2 p.m. through the entry points such as San Pedro St. Corner CM Recto St.; Bolton St. Corner Rizal St.; San Pedro St. Corner Anda St.; and Bolton St. Corner Magallanes St.

Bringing jackets, backpacks, alcoholic drinks, and other pointed objects to the venue will be prohibited at the activity area.

“We’re all systems go as far as security and safety is concerned,” Sumagaysay said.

The Philippine National Police has implemented a five-day suspension of permit to carry firearms outside residence effective 12 midnight of June 16 until June 21 to ensure the safety and security of the incoming Vice President and the public. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)