Underpass construction begins in GenSan

One of the busy intersections of General Santos City. Photo from Google Street View

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 23 June) — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) began Thursday the construction of package 1 underpass/interchanges at the intersection of Mabuhay-Bulaong Road and Digos- Makar Road project in this city, DPWH-Bureau of Construction engineer Kay-Ar Bantayan said.

The infrastructure covers 740 linear meters with a 560-linear meter underpass tunnel, alongside a 3- to 4.5-meter-wide bike lane.

The P650-million project is one of the mega infrastructures of the DPWH-Central Office in Region 12 and part of the Build, Build, Build Program of President Rodrigo Duterte, Bantayan said.

It aims to decongest heavy traffic and make the transit of pedestrians faster, safer, and more efficient on the major highway of the city, the local government said.

With the construction of the interchange, only the outermost lane per direction shall serve as a temporary access road.

The inner six lanes of the Digos – Makar Road will be closed to traffic (starting from AB Star Suites up to Phela Grande Convention Center).

Bantayan told motorists to expect heavy traffic along the project area and to take alternate routes.

The construction started after the city council passed a resolution last June 20 to temporarily close to vehicular traffic a portion of the said area. (Richelyn Gubalani/MindaNews)