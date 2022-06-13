VP Leni invited to Sara’s inauguration, but…

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 June) – Vice President-elect Sara Duterte said on Monday that she has invited outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo, the rival of her running-mate President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to attend her oath-taking on June 19 in Davao City.

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte after casting her vote. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

But Duterte told Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that the camp of Robredo has declined the invitation as she will be joining the celebration of the charter day of Naga City on June 18.



Duterte said that former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo has already confirmed her attendance while she has yet to receive the confirmation of outgoing President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Marcos Jr.



She said the security sector has been preparing for the oath-taking, which is expected to draw an estimated crowd of 20,000 from all over the country.



Duterte said her oath-taking will happen at 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. shortly after the inaugural Mass at the San Pedro Cathedral.



She said that visitors who wish to attend her inauguration may enter the venue starting at 2:00 p.m. through the usual entry points – San Pedro St. corner CM Recto St.; Bolton St. corner Rizal St.; San Pedro St. corner Anda St.; and Bolton St. corner Magallanes St.



Duterte also reminded the public of the policy on the mandatory wearing of face masks and the prohibition on the bringing of non-transparent tumblers, backpacks, jackets, and umbrellas.



She said that raincoats will be provided to the attendees.



Maj. Ma. Teresita P. Gaspan, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, told DCDR 87.5 that the number of security personnel who will be detailed to secure the oath-taking has been increased to 3,171 from 2,000 to ensure the safety of the attendees.



The venue of the oath-taking will be held just across the Davao City Hall, along San Pedro Street.



Gaspan said they will start deploying security personnel a day before the event.



But she said local authorities are still fine-tuning the security plan. “We’re fine-tuning it to see what else can be done to prepare for the event,” Gaspan said.



She told the public that stricter security measures will be implemented during the event, and reminded them to avoid bringing jackets, backpacks, alcoholic drinks, and other pointed objects to the venue.



She said that wearing face masks will be mandatory.



Gaspan added that a designated area will be provided for vendors.



She said the huge crowd will be challenging to manage but assured that they are ready to handle the situation as the city expects an augmentation force from the Police Regional Office and Armed Forces of the Philippines. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)