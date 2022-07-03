3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in CDO 

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 24 July) – COVID-19 cases continued to rise last week with three deaths reported between July 19 and 21, forcing authorities to implement stricter health protocols.

Noting that Kagay-anons have become complacent in the observance of minimum health protocols, Mayor Rolando Uy said he will issue an executive order this week directing owners of local malls, restaurants and other business establishments to inspect anew the vaccination cards of their customers.

Uy, who was widely criticized for skipping a COVID-19 press conference to entertain a delegation of Miss Cagayan de Oro 2020 beauty contestants, said he met with City Health officials to assess COVID-19 situation.

Cagayan de Oro City health officials during the July 18, 2022 Cagayan de Oro City press conference on COVID-19, but without the newly elected Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy, who was busy entertaining candidates of the Miss Cagayan de Oro beauty pageant cotestants in his office at that time. From left: Dr. Joselito Retuya, city epidimeologist; City Health Officer Rachel Dilla; Dr. Ina Grace Chiu and Dr. Teodoro Yu Jr. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

The City Health Office reported three COVID-19 deaths last July 19 and July 21. One death was reported on July 19 and two deaths on July 21, bringing the total number of deaths to 944 since March 2020.

The CHO also reported that there were 56 active cases recorded as of July 21,2022.

City Health Officer Dr. Rachel Dilla said last week week that she will recommend that all participants in the events leading to the city fiesta on August 28, be fully inoculated.

In its July 15 report, the CHO reported and 555,972 residents or 91.90 per cent have received two doses out of the city’s target of 604,953 to attain herd immunity.

Dr. Ina Grace Chiu, who heads the CHO’s COVID-19 vaccination team said the city lags in administering booster shots with only 147,555 residents receiving the first booster. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)