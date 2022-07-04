4 wounded in Maguindanao public terminal shootout

SIMUAY, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao (MindaNews / 13 July) – At least four persons were reported wounded as clashes took place in a public terminal in Crossing Simuay, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao before dusk on Tuesday.

Police investigators gather evidence at the transport terminal in Crossing Simuay, Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao. Video screengrab, FERDINANDH B. CABRERA / MindaNews

Lt. Col. Julhamin Asdani, the acting police chief of the town, said that heavily armed men in five vehicles surprisingly arrived in the area before 6 p.m.

Alarmed over the armed men roaming the area that caused tension in the busy terminal, police were forced to drive them out but instead ensued in a 20-minute gunfight.

A local resident who refused to be identified said the target is the camp of the village chairman of the Barangay Simuay, Guiaber Dalindingan.

The tension was reportedly triggered by a rift with other groups during the last election. Two grenades also exploded outside the house of Dalindingan a few days after the May 9 elections.

Dozens of empty shells from high-powered firearms, like M-16 riffles, were gathered in the battle area.

A video posted also seen a wounded armed person assisted by his comrades for extraction.

Additional troops were deployed Tuesday evening. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)