After three terms as Lamitan City mayor, Rosita Furigay “wanted more time” with her family 

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 25 July) – Three days before the end of her third and last term as mayor of Lamitan City, Rosita Furigay said she “wanted more time” with her family.

“I’ve served quite a long time as a public servant and want to dedicate some time to pay close attention to my personal and family affairs,” the mayor from 2013 to 2022 told MindaNews on June 27.

Known to many as the “Mother of Lamitan City,” Mayor Rose as she was fondly called by her constituents and friends, was highly appreciated for her motherly approach, addressing the various issues faced by her people and her city, to include the problem of illegal drugs in Lamitan City.

Former Lamitan City Mayor Rosita Furigay. Photo from her FB page

On Sunday afternoon, July 24, she was simply a mother accompanying her 25-year-old daughter Hannah, to witness her graduation ceremony at the Ateneo de Manila University.

The mommy in her was excited that her future lawyer would also be listening to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines, Alexander Gesmundo, who was invited to the ceremony as guest speaker.

Hannah, according to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) in its report, was brought to the Quirino Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room, while her mother Rose was brought to the World Citi Medical Center along Aurora Boulevard.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. issued a statement expressing his “shock” and that he was saddened by the attack.

The Supreme Court through its spokesman Atty. Brian Keith Hosaka this afternoon posted on its social media account that the Chief Justice, who was “supposed to be the guest speaker in the ADMU Law school Graduation Ceremony” was “still in transit when the shooting happened and was advised to turn back.”

Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman said it was a mother’s joy to attend the graduation of her child but what would have been a joyful occasion was destroyed by a “useless act of violence.”

Hataman’s wife, Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia said the incident “should be given the government’s utmost attention in order to bring to justice the perpetrator or perpetrators.”

Former Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, her good friend, posted her prayer for her “dearest colleague and sister,” to “find peace from all and silence the voices who caused you pain.”

Former Vice-President Leni Robredo posted on her social media account that the incident “reminds us to keep on pushing back on everything that promotes a culture of impunity.”

QCPD Chief Police General Remus Medina assured justice for the victims. This, as Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte “strongly denounce(d) the shooting incident” describing it as having “no place in our society”.

QCPD identified the other casualties as 35-year-old Jeneven Bandiola, security guard stationed at the Ateneo Gate 3, and Victor George Capistrano, the former mayor’s executive assistant.

Arrested was Dr. Chao Tiao Yumol, 38, single, of Lamitan who has been posting on his social media account allegations against the Furigays for corruption and dealings with prohibited drugs. The Furigays sued him for several counts of cyberlibel.

The former mayor is credited for bringing peace, order and development to the city, and was awarded for three consecutive years by the Department of Interior and Local Government with the coveted Seal of Good Governance. Her most recent award was from the Department of Social Welfare for the success of the social welfare programs especially on social protection for the people, particularly the marginalized.

A licensed pharmacist, she and her husband, Roderick, mayor from 2004 to 2013 and elected mayor again in May 2022, are parents to three young ladies, Vanessa, who recently got married, and twins Kelsey, safe in the other car with her father, and Hannah, who is still in the hospital.

With more than two bullets to her head and different parts of her body, specifically on the chest area and shoulder, the QCPD in its initial report said the former mayor died where she was shot. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)