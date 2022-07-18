Autopsy on Amierkhan Mangacop’s body bares six gunshot wounds

Image from the Justice for Amier Mangacop Facebook page.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 July) — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-11) forensic team that autopsied on July 12 the remains of Amierkhan Mangacop, who was killed at a local bar on July 2, said the victim sustained six gunshot wounds causing his death.

Aside from the spinal column, one shot tore the heart’s right atrium, one damaged the liver, one hit the stomach and spleen, and another one injured the large intestine.

The investigators also recovered three slugs, two of which were lodged in the spinal column.

In an interview with RMN-Davao, Juhary Guro, NBI 11 investigator said their findings suggest that Mangacop was shot at close range as shown by the contusion collars.

Dr. Marvin Rey Andrew R. Pepino, 31, a physician at the Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido Hospital at the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao, is the suspect in the killing.

At 12:50 a.m. of July 2, Pepino allegedly shot the victim seven times following a heated altercation at Lugar Café and Bar at Corner V. Mapa and J. Camus Extension Streets.

NBI-11 started its own investigation after a receiving an order from the Office of the City Prosecutor last July 6, directing all investigating units, including NBI-Davao, to submit additional evidence within 10 days upon the request of the Mangacop family who questioned the regularity of the investigation conducted by the police of an incident involving its own personnel.



Pepino is the son of the late Maj. Gen. Marvin Manuel Pepino, who served as director of the Cybercrime Investigation Office of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center.

A police investigation said Pepino was only acting in self-defense when he shot Mangacop after he was outnumbered and mauled by his assailants.

Aside from a murder, the NBI-11 is planning to charge Pepino with illegal possession of firearms. (Sophie Marian Tejero/UP Mindanao intern)