Books Zamboanga features book fair, talks on literature and workshop on illustrating for children 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 July) – A book fair, talks on creating and advocating literature, and a workshop on illustrating for children, are among the activities participants can look forward to in Books Zamboanga on July 27 to 29 at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

The National Book Development Board (NBDB) in partnership with independent publishing house Aklat Alamid and the ADZU’s Ateneo Center for Culture and the Arts, organized Books Zamboanga to gather creators and advocates of books, reading, and literature from the Zamboanga Peninsula and other regions of Mindanao.

Books Zamboanga is an NBDB program that aims to encourage the production and promotion of original content from the regions of the Philippines.

With the theme “Mirahan: Kitaan at Palitan ng mga Salaysay ng Paglikha at Pagtaguyod ng Panitikan sa Mindanao,” the event also celebrates Zamboanga City as a place for ‘mirahan’ (meeting in the Chavacano language) of different groups of people and the culture, beliefs, creations, ideas, and narratives they bring.

The expected participants include writers, illustrators, translators, editors, publishers, librarians, teachers, and students.

The talks will focus on Mindanao culture and history, writing in the different literary forms, book publishing, and promoting books and literature. The featured speakers are creators, scholars, and advocates from different parts of Mindanao.

Running parallel to the talks will be a workshop on illustrating books for children as part of the month-long celebration of National Children’s Book Day.

There will also be a book fair that will showcase publications from Mindanao and other parts of the country.

The ADZU’s Carlos Dominguez Conference Hall is the venue for the talks and Sauras Rooms 301-303 for the illustrating workshop.

Books Zamboanga is also supported by the Sarangani Writers League, Davao Writers Guild, Nagkahiusang Magsusulat sa Cagayan de Oro, Sama Studies Center of Mindanao State University Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography, Fr Jose T Batacan Library, City Schools Division of Marawi, Department of Education Division of Butuan City, Binturong Bookshop, and ABC Educational Development Center. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)