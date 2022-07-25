CDO mayor urges bar owners to ensure public safety following customer’s killing

A team of policemen inspects a bar along Corrales Avenue, Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday night, 23 July 2022, hours after a resident of Opol town, Misamis Oriental was shot and killed in one of the bars following a rumble. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 25 July) — Mayor Rolando Uy has urged bar and restaurant owners here to ensure the safety of the public following the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old customer last Saturday night.

Hours after Avelino Jhon Mahorenos was killed following a rumble with fellow customers, Uy and teams of policemen and city hall regulators swooped down in on several bars to check out their security measures.

Uy said he was alarmed by the killing of Mahorenos, a resident of Luyong Bonbon in Opol town, Misamis Oriental, as well as three other earlier cases.

“I wanted to check if the bars and restaurants are complying with our ordinances to ensure the safety of the public,” Uy said.

Colonel Aaron Mandia, chief of the Cagayan de Oro Police Office, said that Mahorenos was with a group drinking inside one of the bars along Corrales Avenue when they had a heated argument with another group of customers prior to the rumble.

The police are still conducting an investigation to determine the identities of the suspects.

Uy reminded bar and restaurant owners to observe the gun ban and health protocols for the safety of their customers.

He noted the city government wants to help business establishments to be profitable again after suffering economic losses from the impact of COVID-19. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)