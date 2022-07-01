Defeated candidate for vice mayor nabbed in Maguindanao for illegal guns

The firearms and ammunition allegedly seized from Usop Sanggacala Aron. Photo courtesy of CIDG-BARMM

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 1 July) – A defeated candidate for vice mayor in Maguindanao was arrested Friday for illegal possession of firearms, police said.

Lt. Colonel Bernard Lao, head of the Bangsamoro Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) who led the operation said Usop Sanggacala Aron was found in possession of several firearms at his house in Barangay Orandang in Parang, Maguindanao.

Aron ran for vice mayor of Barira, Maguindanao in the May 9 elections but lost. He is a former barangay chair of Rumirimbang, Barira.

Armed with a search warrant, the CIDG operatives swooped on Aron’s house in Orandang past 12 a.m. Friday. They reportedly seized four M-16 Armalite rifles, one M-14 rifle, one Armalite with rifle grenade launcher, a cal. 380 pistol, 16 pieces of 40mm grenades and various ammunition.

Aron admitted he owned two of the firearms confiscated by police. He, however, said the rest were pawned by civilians to his sons.

He is now detained at the CIDG detention facility. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)