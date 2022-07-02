Doctor nabbed for shooting 21-year old student

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 02 July) — Police authorities arrested a 31-year old medical doctor after he shot and killed a 21-year-old victim during a heated altercation at around 1 a.m. on Saturday at Lugar Bar.

In an information released by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), authorities identified the suspect as Marvin Rey Andrew R. Pepino, 31, non-uniformed personnel serving as a doctor at the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao, and a resident of Sapphire Street, Hillside in Bajada, while his victim, student Amir P. Mangacop of El Rio Subdivision in Bacaca, Brgy. 19-B, also in Davao City.

The DCPO report said PCpl. Ropel Gersalino of the San Pedro Police Station went to the scene after receiving a report of a commotion between two groups of men believed to be under the influence of alcohol inside the bar located at Esquena de Tavera building, corner V. Mapa and J. Camus Extension Street.

It said that the police officer immediately attempted to pacify the conflicting parties to avoid further trouble as he alleged that Mangacop’s group was “more superior in strength.” Mangacop’s group was not armed.

The police alleged that Mangacop’s group ignored the police officer and attacked Pepino, prompting the latter “to defend himself by using his firearm and fired several shots” hitting the victim.

Mangacop was rushed to Davao Doctors Hospital but was declared dead on arrival at 1:28 a.m.

His companions have yet to issue a statement on what transpired at the bar.

Police investigators recovered one unit .9mm Glock 43 with a magazine and six pieces .9mm fired cartridges.

In a statement, the DCPO assured the parties that the PRO “will not, in any way, impede the legal process and guarantees thorough, fair and unbiased investigation; and appropriate criminal charges shall be filed accordingly.”

DCPO spokesperson Maj. Ma. Teresita P. Gaspan has yet to respond when asked what triggered the commotion between the parties.

Police Major Benkalin Baluan, station commander of San Pedro Police Station, told DXDC 621 RMN Davao in an interview that investigation is still ongoing to determine what caused the conflict between them.

According to Baluan, Peptio claimed he was mauled by more than three persons from Mangacop’s group and was pushed to the wall, allegedly forcing him to draw his gun to defend himself as he was outnumbered.

Baluan said Pepito told him he was “pushed to the wall, he did not have choice but to defend himself.”



“Walay intention nga mokutlo og kinabuhi sa tawo pero, as I said, he was pushed to the wall with no other option kay gi-maul na man gyud daw sya, okay lang kung isa more than three ni maul sa iyaha so he cannot defend himself (He had no intention to kill but, as I said, he was pushed to the wall with no other option as he was mauled not just by one but three persons, so he cannot defend himself),” Baluan said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)