FACT CHECK: Ex-President Duterte viral photo hanging out outside Davao house an old one

An old photo of former President Rodrigo Duterte hanging out outside their house in Davao City and talking to some supporters has circulated anew on Facebook.

The caption reads: “Look! Former President Duterte seen outside their house in Davao.”

Such photo, however, already went viral in December 2019.

Digital news sites www.kami.com.ph and www.philnews.ph also reported on the viral photo of then President Duterte, which portrayed him as a simple and humble leader. https://kami.com.ph/101369-larawan-ni-pangulong-duterte-na-naka-tambay-sa-labas-ng-kanyang-bahay-sa-davao-viral.html https://philnews.ph/2019/12/06/humble-photo-president-duterte-naka-tambay-outside-house-goes-viral/

The misleading photo was circulated anew by Facebook pages Danny Tips and Bbm-Sarah SOLID, among others, on July 2, two days after he stepped down from power. The post by Danny Tips generated at least 22,074 reactions, 8,238 shares and 830 comments.

