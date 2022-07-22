FACT CHECK: Old photo of Duterte in eatery surfaces anew

A Facebook post claiming that former President Rodrigo Duterte was seen having breakfast at a “carinderia” or eatery as “Citizen Digong” was false.

The original photo was taken and posted on Facebook by Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on January 24, 2020.

https://m.facebook.com/gmanews/photos/look-president-rodrigo-duterte-eats-at-a-carinderia-in-davao-city-this-morning-p/10158312946556977/

The misleading post of Facebook page Daily Duterte was captioned: “Citizen Digong, nag almusal sa kaniyang paburitong karinderya!” (Citizen Digong eating breakfast at his favorite carinderia!) It was posted on July 16, 2022 and generated 11,960 reactions, 324 comments and 357 shares.

Duterte stepped down from power on June 30, 2022. He was succeeded by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

(This fact-check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)