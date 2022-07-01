Former president Duterte thanks Dabawenyos for 3 decades of family rule

Davao City Mayor-elect Sebastian Duterte takes his oath. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 1 July) – Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte thanked Dabawenyos for their political support which has enabled him and his children to rule the city for over 30 years.



In his first public appearance as a private citizen during the “Salamat Tatay Digong, A Homecoming Concert” at NCCC Mall VP on Thursday, Duterte said he is grateful for the people of Davao who elected his children to key local posts and for supporting his daughter, former mayor Sara Duterte, who is now the vice president.

Duterte, 77, recalled that he started his political career in the city where he served as mayor for 22 years before becoming the 16th Philippine president in 2016.

Aside from Sara, his two other children with former wife Elizabeth Zimmerman are also hiding elective positions.

Paolo, the elder son, was reelected as representative of the city’s 1st District while Sebastian, the former vice mayor, won as mayor.



“Ang inyong gihatag sa akong dungog sobra sobra. Gihimo ko ninyo og mayor, gihimo ninyo anak nako si inday Sara nga mayor, si Sebastian mayor, Pulong congressman. Unsa pa bay mapangayon nako sa Ginoo? (You have given me so much honor. You made me mayor, my daughter Inday Sara as mayor, Sebastian as mayor, and Pulong as Congressman. What more can I ask of God?),” he said.

Duterte was appointed as vice mayor after the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolt.

He went on to win as mayor in 1988 and was reelected twice to serve until 1998. He became 1st District representative from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 2016.

Prior to her election as the country’s second highest official, Sara served as vice mayor of Davao from 2007 to 2010 and mayor from 2010 to 2013 and 2016 to 2022.

Paolo served as barangay chair of Catalunan Grande in the city’s first district from 2007 to 2013, city councilor representing the Association Barangay Councils from 2008 to 2013.

He became vice mayor in 2013 but resigned in December 2017 after he and brother-in-law lawyer Manases Carpio were implicated as members of the so-called Davao Group which was reportedly behind the P6.4-billion shabu smuggling in May of the same year.



Sebastian entered politics in 2019 when he was elected vice mayor. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)