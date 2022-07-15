House candidate Mags Maglana recycles campaign tarps into bags

A worker from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office tears down campaign materials in Lanang, Davao City on Wednesday (11 May 2022). Mindanews Photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 July) — Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana, a candidate for this city’s first congressional candidate in the May 9 elections, has recycled tarps used during the campaign into bags which were donated to various groups and communities.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Maglana wrote: “It took a while but with the help of livelihood and PWD groups in Davao, we were able to repurpose election tarps into bags.”

Maglana, a prominent development worker, lost to re-electionist Paolo Duterte, the elder son of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Then Mayor Sara Duterte released Executive Order No. 15, series of 2022, days before the election, requiring all local candidates to retrieve, reuse, and recycle all national and local election materials.

“The collected election paraphernalia during the cleanup should not be disposed of into garbage bins and collection points as they must be recycled by the teams or should be delivered to recycling centers,” Duterte, who won the vice presidency, said.

As per her latest post on Wednesday, Maglana’s team had donated 200 bags to students from a partner community and tarpaulins to partner communities of local nongovernment organizations.

They will give around 250 bags to daycare centers, a Badjau/Sama Dilaut community, and mothers clubs.

Meanwhile, Rep. Duterte has proposed a law prohibiting the selling of alcoholic beverages to “unqualified individuals.” Together with Rep. Eric Yap, Duterte filed House Bill No. 1753, or the Anti-Underage Drinking Act.

The bill defines “unqualified individuals” as those who are under 21 years old, or those above 21 but “are unable to fully take care of themselves or protect themselves from abuse, neglect, cruelty. exploitation or discrimination because of a physical or mental disability.”

The bill’s explanatory note cites the finding of the World Health Organization study titled “Global Strategy to Reduce the Harmful Use of Alcohol” that alcohol use is the third leading risk factor for poor health globally as it is the cause of an estimated 2.5 million deaths each year, of which a significant portion occur in the youth. (Veda Sachi C. Daliling/UP Mindanao intern)