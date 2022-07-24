Lamitan’s former mayor, 2 others killed in ADMU shooting 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 July) – Rosita Furigay, a former three-term mayor of Lamitan City in Basilan, her aide and a security guard were killed while two others were injured in a shooting incident at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, prompting the cancellation of the graduation rites of its Law school.

Two others were injured – Furigay’s daughter Hanna Rose, who was graduating from Law School, and the suspect the police identified as Dr. Chao Tiao Yumol, 38, a resident of Lamitan City who is involved in a feud with the Furigays.

Furigay, mayor of Lamitan town for three terms from 2013 to 2022, was at the university to attend her daughter’s graduation.

Her security aide, Victor George Capistrano, and Jeneven Bandiala, a security guard of the university were killed.



GMA News Online quoted Brig. Gener Remus Medina, director of the Quezon City Police District, as saying the Furigays had filed 76 cyber libel cases against Yumol.

The Furigays have ruled Lamitan City since the city’s creation 18 years ago. Furigay’s husband, Roderick, was mayor for three terms from 2004 to 2013, was succeeded by her from 2013 to 2022. Roderick is back as mayor.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said he was “shocked and saddened” by what happened.

“We mourn with the bereaved, the wounded, and those whose scars from this experience will run deep. We commit our law enforcement agencies to thoroughly and swiftly investigate these killings and bring all involved to justice,” Marcos posted on his Facebook page.

In a statemen, the Ateneo de Manila University extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

“There is no acceptable reason for violence. We hope and pray that justice will be swiftly served,” it said.

The statement narrated that the incident occurred around an hour before the start of the 2022 commencement exercises of the Ateneo de Manila School of Law at Areté, which was subsequently canceled.

“It has robbed the members of the Law School class of 2022 of what was supposed to be a joyous celebration. The University and the Law School administration are assisting students, staff, and guests who are dealing with trauma from the incident,” it said.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) condemned the shooting incident and said that based on the latest report from the Philippine National Police, the suspect, Chao Tiao Yumul of Lamitan City, has been arrested and is already under the custody of the police.

The DILG said it “sincerely sympathizes with the family of the victims of this unfortunate incident as we assure them that we will strengthen the case against the suspect, file the necessary charges, and ensure that the suspect will languish behind bars.”

It commended the PNP Quezon City police district and the Anonas police station for their swift action that led to the immediate arrest of the suspect. (MindaNews)