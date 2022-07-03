Malaybalay City mayor vows transparency in governance

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 03 July) — The newly elected mayor of Malaybalay City has vowed to pursue a six-point agenda focused on a transparent government.



In his inaugural speech on June 29 at the Folk Arts Theater here, the 43-year old Mayor Jay Warren Ramos Pabillaran vowed to pursue servant leadership, transparency, openness and restoring the cool environment of the city to the state which “our parents grew up in” and is “worthy to be passed to the next generations”.



He presented his six-point governance agenda dubbed “S.H.I.E.L.D.” or Kalasag in Binukid, where each letter represents the thrusts of his administration: Safety, Health, Integrity in governance, Environment, Leading to agricultural eco-tourism, Development in infrastructure.



Mayor Jay Warren Pabillaran takes his oath as the mayor of Malaybalay City on 29 June 2022 at the Folk Arts Theater, with his family. Photo from the FB page of Mayor Pabillaran

Pabillaran said he would push for safety, peace and order, and disaster resiliency in the city; pursue health care innovation in the barangays to help ensure people’s health is attended to by government. He also vowed integrity in governance and public service.

He said his administration will try its best to show where the people’s money goes.



Pabillaran said he will also pursue environmental preservation and reforestation as he shared his dream of restoring Malaybalay’s cool environment.



During the campaign, Pabillaran spoke of his desire to transform the city into a center for conventions, conferences, and seminars as a formula to generate income and jobs. He said the business sector is the backbone of the community and the city government cannot afford to hire everyone to be employees. He assured the business sector that the city government would help them by not delaying the business registration process.



“Come and invest in Malaybalay, invest in the people of Malaybalay, invest in the place,” he urged them.



Pabillaran also vowed development in infrastructure, especially finding alternative water sources for the city. He also cited construction of roads and buildings in the barangays, the protection and promotion of Lumad culture, and the provision of basic services.



“I do hope these will be realized,” he said.

Pabillaran said he will do everything to earn the trust of the people as the people have spoken through their sacred vote.



He thanked residents, those who attended the oath-taking, those in the public market, the farmers, the fathers and mothers, the youth, the indigenous peoples, and those in business.

“I want to mark this day as a day of gratitude that can only be repaid by the service I will give you,” he added.



He said the transition from being mere elected public officials to becoming public servants requires one to be in one with the people, to be their voice. Public servants, he added, look out for the welfare of the people.

“It is never fame, wealth or recognition. That is humility in service – servant leadership,” he added.



Pabillaran, whose family belongs to the indigenous peoples, said genuine love for the city is what drives a true servant.



He said he dreamt for the city to be ahead in Bukidnon, Region 10, and even in the nation, through genuine love for cultural traditions, environment and nature, love for the future of the youth, love for the city’s origins and ancestors, among others.



In February this year, Pabillaran, then Vice Mayor, succeeded Mayor Florencio Flores Jr. when the latter died of complications brought about by COVID-19.

Pabillaran earned his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science at the Central Mindanao University, and finished his Bachelor of Laws at the South Western University in Cebu City. He passed the bar in 2006 and went into private law practice.

He entered politics in 2010, winning as number one councilor.

He exhorted Malaybalaynons not to let inadequacies hinder but instead inspire them.



“Be not afraid of our nothingness; let us liberate ourselves from our doubts. Let us embrace our gifts given by God,” he said.

“Elections are over. It is time to get things done. I need the help of the Vice Mayor, the councilors, the barangay officials, the people of the city, of God and the ancestors,” he added. He called on everyone to join him “because in unity the city can accomplish more.”

“Uban ta tanan para sa kalampusan (Come together for our success), he added. (MindaNews)