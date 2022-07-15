Management mulls keeping Davao public library open 24/7

The four-story public library of Davao City. Photo courtesy of Davao City Library & Information Center

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 July) – The management of the newly-opened four-story public library in Davao City is considering making it open 24/7 after seeing a growing clamor from users for extended library hours.



Sandy Enoc, head of the Davao City Library & Information Center, told Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday that they have yet to conduct another survey to see if the 24/7 setup is favorable to the general public.



The library is currently open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday to Friday.



“There is another clamor to extend it or maybe to open it for 24 hours, but we need to discuss it with the board. We will make a survey again because the last time we did a survey on this, the result was 50-50. The board decided that we need to have another survey and we will see,” she said.



Several users came in droves to the modern public library on its opening day on Friday, prompting the management to advise clients to come some other time as it was already full as of 3:30 p.m.



“As of this afternoon at 3:30 pm, the Davao City Library has reached its maximum capacity. For your convenience and safety, we suggest Dabawenyos to visit the library later this evening or next week,” Enoc said, adding the place has a maximum capacity of 250.



She said aside from spaces intended for students and researchers, the library also sports a library café adjacent to its newspaper section on the ground floor, conference room and information technology on the fourth floor, and an organic garden on the roof deck.



Clients will need to register and pay for membership cards, P100 for residents and P30 for non-residents, she said.



She said only residents can loan out books while non-residents can borrow books for in-house use but library users can get access to free internet for one hour.



Enoc encouraged people, including non-students and non-researchers, to visit the library.



“The concept of this library is different as it’s not only intended for students and teachers. It’s a space where you can collaborate ideas. Those who need help with online registration for NBI or PRC (National Bureau of Investigation or Professional Regulation Commission), visit us in the library because you will be assisted),” she said.



She said the National Library of the Philippines recognized the newly-opened library as the “most innovative library in the Philippines” under the adaptive programs and services category. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)