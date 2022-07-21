Murder case vs suspect in Davao bar shooting downgraded to homicide

Amierkhan Mangacop. From the Justice for Amier Mangacop Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 July) – The suspect in the death of a 19-year old victim at a local bar was released on bail Thursday after the City Prosecutor’s Office downgraded his case from murder to homicide.

The prosecutor’s office, in a joint resolution dated July 19 but released on Wednesday, said it found probable cause to indict Dr. Marvin Rey R. Pepino for the lesser crime of homicide, a bailable offense.

Pepino allegedly shot Amierkhan Mangacop seven times following a heated altercation at Lugar Café and Bar at Corner V. Mapa and J. Camus Extension Streets last July 2,

The suspect posted a bail of P120,000 for the homicide case.

He also posted P60,000 after the prosecutor’s office indicted him for violation of Section 31 of Republic Act 10591, or carrying a licensed firearm outside residence without a permit.

The cases were filed Wednesday before Regional Trial Court Branch 17 in Davao City.

The prosecutor’s office said evidence submitted by investigating authorities failed to establish treachery and evident premeditation, the circumstances which would have qualified the crime as murder.



But it added that the prosecutor dismissed Pepino’s invocation of self-defense as it was him who went to Mangacop’s cousins and started the verbal altercation.

Pepino, who had been detained for 19 days, arrived at the Hall of Justice in bulletproof vest and helmet from his detention cell at San Pedro Police Station to post bail around 8 a.m.

Major Eudisan Gultiano, spokesperson of Police Regional Office (PRO)-11 confirmed that Pepino posted bail but declined to release other details, saying she is not the proper authority to disclose information.

Pepino, a physician at the Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido Hospital of PRO-11, is the son of the later Maj. Gen. Marvin Manuel Pepino, who served as director of the Cybercrime Investigation Office of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center.

The “Justice for Amier Mangacop,” an online page created by the relatives of the victim, expressed dismay over this recent development.



“On his (Mangacop’s) birthday,” the page said, “Dr. Marvin Pepino was able to post bail since the case was downgraded to homicide.”



It quoted an iconic line from the hit song “Tatsulok” of the popular Filipino alternative rock band “Bamboo”: “At ang hustisya ay para lang sa mayaman (Justice is only for the rich).”



In a statement, the Mangacop family said they are discussing their next action with their counsel, but added they filed a motion for the issuance of a precautionary hold departure order before the city prosecutor.



“The family feels that since he (Pepino) has the financial capacity, he would escape prosecution by going abroad for good,” the statement read. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)