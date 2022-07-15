Suspect in Davao bar shooting meant to inflict serious harm on victim – NBI

Amierkhan Mangacop. From the Justice for Amier Mangacop Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 July) – Dr. Marvin Rey Andrew R. Pepino, the suspect in the killing of Amierkhan Mangacop at a local bar on July 2, intended to inflict serious harm on the victim, according to the result of the parallel investigation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Davao.

At 12:50 a.m. of July 2, Pepino, a physician at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Mercado Hospital at the Police Regional Office-Davao, allegedly shot Mangacop seven times following a heated altercation at Lugar Cafe and Bar on Corner V. Mama and J. Camus Extension Streets.

NBI-Davao spokesperson Ely Leano said in an interview on Friday that based on the evidence obtained by the agency, the filing of a complaint for murder against Pepino was appropriate.



He said their forensic team found five bullet wounds, causing the victim’s instantaneous death, and recovered three slugs from his cadaver during the autopsy that was performed last Tuesday.



He said the agency discovered that Pepino used hollow-point bullets, a special kind of ammunition which causes more damage, suggesting that Pepino meant to inflict serious injury or a serious wound on his victim.



“We were able to discover that the bullets used were hollow-point, meaning this is a special ammunition considering that once this bullet is fired, it will create a bigger wound once it hits the body of the victim,” he said.



Leano added the victim was hit in the vital parts of his body.



“The intention there is that, to cause a serious harm or a serious wound to the body of the victim and, of course, considering that the subject respondent had used a firearm, meaning there is a clear notorious inequality of the forces between the victim and the aggressor,” he said.



The result of the NBI-Davao’s investigation came out on July 15 and was filed before the Office of the City Prosecutor on the same day or nine days after the latter issued an order last July 6, directing all investigating units to submit additional evidence.



This after the victim’s family requested the NBI-Davao to handle the investigation as they felt the police could not be fair and objective in probing a crime involving its own non-uniformed personnel.

The family cited that police officials, including Col. Albert Lupaz, director of Davao City Police Office, said Pepino was only acting in self-defense and that it was only because of his drunken state that he shot Mangacop seven times.



Anwar Mangacop, the victim’s uncle, said the family hopes for a fair trial as they want justice for the victim.



Leano said NBI-Davao leaves the determination of self-defense to the prosecutor but added that “as to position of the NBI, we would recommend the filing of murder case against the subject respondent Marvin Rey Pepino.”



Complaints for murder and violation of Section 31 of R.A. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act were filed last July 4 before the city prosecutor.



Section 31 of the law prohibits the carrying of a licensed firearm outside residence without a permit.



Additional complaints for attempted murder were filed against Pepino as authorities found that he also pointed his firearm at the companion of the victim during the commotion.



“It was discovered that during the commotion, subject respondent (Pepino) had drawn his firearm and pointed to the companion of the victim but the shooting did not happen as someone from the group of the victim managed to grab subject respondent in this case,” Leano said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)