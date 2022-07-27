Suspect in Davao shooting placed in hold departure order

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 July) – The Regional Trial Court Branch 11 in Davao City issued a precautionary hold departure order against Dr. Marvin Rey Andrew R. Pepino, suspect in the shooting and killing of 19-year-old Amierkhan Mangacop following a scuffle at a local bar last July 2.



Acting Presiding Judge Emmanuel C. Carpio, in an order dated July 26 but released to the media on Wednesday, directed the Department of Foreign Affairs and offices of the Bureau of Immigration in Davao City and Manila “to stop or hold Pepino from leaving the country and to include his name in the hold departure list.”



The prosecutor’s office filed a motion last July 21 after Pepino was charged for homicide in the absence of treachery and evident premeditation, which would have qualified the offense as murder.



The downgrading allowed Pepino to post a bail of P180,000 – P120,000 for homicide and P60,000 for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.



Carpio, in a separate order, also suspended the arraignment of the accused for 60 days from July 22 or until September 20, after the private counsel of the Mangacop family filed a motion for reconsideration to the joint resolution of the prosecutor’s office indicting Pepino for homicide.



Citing paragraph (c), section 1 of the Rule 117 of the Revised Rules of Court, the arraignment may be suspended upon motion by the property party when “a petition for review of the resolution of the prosecutor is pending at either the Department of Justice, or the Office of the President,” provided that the period of suspension shall not exceed 60 days counted from the filing of the petition with the reviewing office. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)