Suspect in Uy’s killing nabbed 

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 31 July) — Wearing body-worn cameras, police operatives arrested a suspect in the November 2021 killing of the eldest son of Cagayan de Oro Mayor Rolando Uy in a secluded village in Lanao del Norte on Saturday.

PNP region 10 spokesperson Col. Michelle Olaivar, said the 59-year old suspect, identified as Edgardo Gaabucayan, is said to be a former member of the New People’s Army Sparrow unit.

Olaivar said Gaabucayan was arrested in his house in Purok 6, Barangay Cabasagan, Lala town in Lanao del Norte.

The suspect in the killing of Roland Sherwin Uy, eldest son of Mayor Rolando Uy, was arrested in Lala, Lanao del Norte on Saturday, 30 July 2022. Map courtesy of Google Maps

A photograph posted on the One Mindanao Facebook page, showed a policeman in plainclothes reading the arrest documents to Gaabucayan.

Mayor Uy has yet to issue a statement on the arrest of Gaabucayan. He and his family offered a P12 million bounty for the arrest of the killers of his son, Roland Sherwin Uy, 45 years old, a councilor of Barangay Carmen, this city.

A lone gunman killed the younger Uy while he was resting in their family-owned quarry in Zone 1, Barangay Pagatpat in Cagayan de Oro on November 11, 2021.

The gunman also killed Uy’s employee, Samuel Pabalan.

Major Evan Viñas, Cagayan de Oro City Police Office spokesperson, said a police tracker team was able to trace the suspect to his house in Barangay Cabasagan.

Viñas said investigators were able to determine that the motive of killing Uy was personal grudge.

“Samuel /Tatay’ Pabalan was merely a collateral victim,” Viñas said.

Viñas said Gaabucayan was arrested on the strength of a warrant issued by Judge Emmanuel Pasal of the Regional Trial Court Branch 38 in Cagayan de Oro City. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)