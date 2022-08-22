22 health facilities in Soccsksargen enrolled in ‘KonSulTa’ free services

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 23 August) – At least 22 health care facilities in Soccsksargen region have been accredited under the Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (KonSulTa), a service of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) in support of the Universal Health Care (UHC) program of the national government.

Dr. Hector Zenon Leonardo Malate, PhilHealth Soccsksargen regional vice president, said the agency is fast-tracking the implementation of KonSulTa in the region for the members to avail its benefits.



KonSulTa offers free check-ups, laboratory services and medicines to members, he said.



Malate said that 26 other health facilities in the region are seeking accreditation from the regional office to offer KonSulTa services.



Malate urged PhilHealth members to select their health care facility of choice, register themselves and secure a confirmation slip for the issuance of the authorization transaction code to start availing the benefits offered by KonSulta.



“The member’s facility of choice serves as the initial point of contact and navigator of the beneficiary’s needs to a higher level of care whenever needed,” Malate said in a statement.



Soccsksargen is composed of the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.



As committed by the UHC, KonSulta provides free anti-microbial drugs, anti-asthma medicines, antipyretics to reduce fever, anti-dyslipidemia to prevent coronary heart disease, anti-diabetic to relieve diabetes, anti-hypertensive to lower high blood pressure, anti-thrombotic medicines to reduce the formation of blood clots, and antihistamine for allergies.



For laboratory services, KonSulTa benefits include CBC with platelet count, urinalysis, fecalysis, sputum microscopy and fecal occult blood test.



It also covers pap smear, lipid profile, fasting blood sugar, oral glucose tolerance test, ECG, chest x-ray, creatinine and hemoglobin A1C test.



“Since PhilHealth shall pay for the free services to be provided for the members, the beneficiaries are reminded to fill out the EKAS or electronic KONSULTA availment slip upon check-up and availment of their laboratory services and ePress upon receipt of their medicines. This is PhilHealth’s way of validating benefit claims on KONSULTA filed by the facilities,” said Nevin Hallegado, PhilHealth Soccsksargen membership section chief.



Hanah Naanep, PhilHealth Soccsksargen information officer, said that health care providers in the region that wanted to be part of the KonSulTa providers can visit the regional office’s Accreditation and Quality Assurance Section for orientation and the requirements.



Facility accreditation requirements include its capability to provide preventive care or screening services, health education and laboratory and radiologic services, and the capability to dispense the required drugs and medicines, she said. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)