Academician cop killed in Maguindanao ambush

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 30 Aug) – The chief of police of the municipality of Ampatuan in Maguindanao, who is also known as an academician with post-graduate degrees from the University of the Philippines in Diliman and other universities – and one of his men were killed in an ambush Tuesday morning, sketchy reports said.

PLt. Samson the professor with his masters students during graduation at the Philippine Christian College. Photo from Lt. Samson’s Facebook page

Killed were Lt. Reynaldo Samson and a still unidentified policeman during a “One-Time-Big-Time” operation in Ampatuan, said Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, regional police chief of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.



Guyguyon said Samson and his men were about to serve a warrant of arrest but were instead waylaid by the subjects of their operation in Barangay Kapinpilan in Ampatuan town at 9:40 a.m.



Reports received from Maguindanao police said that several other policemen in the said operation were severely wounded.



Investigations are still ongoing, police said.



Samson’s LinkedIn page said he is a training and security specialist at the government-run Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC).



He earned his doctor of philosophy (peace and security administration) from the Bicol University in Legazpi City in 2015 and finished a post-doctorate degree (public management) from the National College of Public Administration and Governance at UP Diliman in 2020.

Municipality of Ampatuan, Maguindanao. Map courtesy of Google

At the time of his death, he was an adjunct faculty for graduate programs at the Philippine Christian University in Manila, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa, and the National Police College in Silang, Cavite handling national security, industrial security management, international relations/diplomacy, management, human resource management, and public safety administration subjects.



Among his latest Facebook posts, dated Aug. 28, were pictures of him, wearing UP’s signature “sablay,” along with his students graduating in master in management in national security administration from the Philippine Christian University. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)

