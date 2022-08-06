BARMM human rights commission lawyer and pregnant wife survive slay attempt 

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 07 August) – The provincial director of the Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission (BHRC) and his pregnant wife survived a slay attempt along a busy street here Saturday night by gunmen on board a motorcycle.

BHRC provincial director Ariff Lao had just stepped out of his car along Sinsuat Avenue at around 7 p.m. to buy a burger for his wife who was waiting in the vehicle when unidentified gunmen on board a motorcycle opened fire.

A team from the Cotabato City police arrives at the crime scene along Sinsuat Avenue in Cotabato City where Atty. Ariff Lao, provincial director of the Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission in Maguindanao and his pregnant wife survived a slay attempt by motorcycle-riding gunmen at around 7 p.m. Saturday, 6 August 2022. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao said initial information showed that while the vehicle was parked, two men on a motorbike arrived and fired at the driver’s side of the car.

“Luckily, his wife was unharmed. The gunman targeted the driver’s seat front window area,” Matabalao said.

He said the police has launched a manhunt operation against the suspects who fled toward Gov. Gutierrez Avenue.

“He has no known enemies, he is very religious person, we are determining if the shooting was work-related,” Matabalao said.

“I believe in the capability of the police. We leave it to them to take the necessary action,” he added. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)