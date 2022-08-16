Comelec gun ban takes effect in Maguindanao as plebiscite nears

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 16 Aug) – No more carrying of guns starting today, authorities reminded Maguindanao province residents and visitors on Tuesday.

The province of Maguindanao. Map courtesy of Google.



The prohibition in the carrying of weapons will last until September 24, the plebiscite period set for the ratification of the law that cuts Maguindanao into two provinces – Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur.



Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution 10830, promulgated on August 3, makes it unlawful for anyone to carry firearms outside residence or place of business, unless authorized in writing by the Commission.



The resolution ordered police and military personnel to setup checkpoints for such purpose, said lawyer Udtog Tago, Maguindanao Election Supervisor.



Maguindanao province has been plagued with gun violence and killings since the May elections, prompting police and the military to beef up their forces.



There is an almost daily occurrence of shooting and killing and hopefully the gun ban can help stop it, remarked a village official.



The coming plebiscite, set on September 17, will get the approval of residents, ratifying the split of Maguindanao into two provinces, Tago said.



Lawyer Cyrus Torreña, Maguindanao provincial administrator, told officials during a meeting on Monday to convince voters to go out and vote. “It is their right to decide the fate of the province,” he said



Tago said residents need only to vote yes or no. If a no vote wins, it would mean status quo.



Republic Act (R.A) 11550, signed by then President Rodrigo Duterte, calls for the creation of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur upon the approval via a plebiscite by majority of residents in the 36 towns of Maguindanao.



The plebiscite, supposedly for last year, was delayed by Comelec to give way for the preparations of the May 2022 national and local elections.



To be ratified is the composition of Maguindanao del Norte which will have the towns of Barira, Buldon, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Kabuntalan, Matanog, Northern Kabuntalan, Parang, North Upi, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, and Talitay. The provincial capital is the town of Datu Odin Sinsuat.



Maguindanao del Sur, with a seat of power in Buluan, will be composed of the towns of Ampatuan, Buluan, Datu Abdulla Sangki, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Datu Montawal, Datu Paglas, Datu Piang, Datu Salibo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Unsay, Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun, Guindulungan, Mamasapano, Mangudadatu, Pagalungan, Paglat, Pandag, Rajah Buayan, Sharif Aguak, Sharif Saydona Mustafa, Sultan sa Barongis, Talayan, and South Upi.



Once ratified, Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam Mangudadatu becomes the governor of Maguindanao del Sur while Maguindanao vice governor Bai Ainee Sinsuat will be the governor of Maguindanao del Norte.



Section 9 of R.A. 11550 states that Cotabato City is to be part of the legislative district of Maguindanao del Norte. The city is at present a part of the First Legislative District of Maguindanao.



The law is silent on whether Cotabato City residents will cast their vote in the Sept. 17 plebiscite. (Rommel G. Rebollido / MindaNews)