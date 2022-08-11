DAR employees group in NorMin red-tags, leaves Courage

Former rebel Jomorito Guaynon explains the alleged links of Courage to communist movement in a press conference held by DAREA 10 in Cagayan de Oro on Wednesday, 10 August 2022. MIndaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 11 August) — The Department of Agrarian Reform Employees Association in Northern Mindanao (DAREA 10) has disaffiliated itself from the Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (Courage), calling the organization a “communist front.”



In a press conference on Wednesday, DAREA region 10 president Modenita Mabaylan said their 423-member association wanted to remain loyal to the government and break any ties with Courage.



Mabaylan said their move came after the group’s national leadership issued a resolution on March 10, 2022 disaffiliating from Courage.

Region 10 covers the provinces of Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte, and the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Iligan.



DAREA national president Jocelyn Chua and leaders of its 10 chapters nationwide signed the resolution.



DAREA 10 was the first chapter to publicly announce its disaffiliation from Courage.



The Philippine Army and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency brought to the press conference on Wednesday former communist rebels who told reporters why Courage is considered a communist front.



Courage national president Santiago Dasmariñas Jr. called the move by DAREA 10 an “outright red-tagging” and questioned why the regional chapter did it.



Dasmariñas said the red-tagging of Courage had put the lives of its members at risk.



“We suspect this has something to do with the government plan of ‘rightsizing’ the bureaucracy,” he said.



He said the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., plans to lay off thousands of government employees by merging, revamping and abolishing several agencies.



“By painting us red, the government is already putting a chain on us so we can not defend the government employees,” Dasmariñas said. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)