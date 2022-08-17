Davao-based firm to export pineapples, papayas to Singapore

A pineapple plantation in Davao City. MindaNews file photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 August) – Davao City-based Avante Agri Products Philippines Inc. agricultural company will export two 40-footer container vans of pineapples and papayas to Singapore next week.



This came after the company signed a memorandum of agreement with Singaporean buyers during a business mission to Singapore from August 8 to 11, Arturo Milan, vice president for Mindanao of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCII), said during “Wednesdays at Habi at Kape”



He said the MOA signing between the agricultural firm and Singaporean buyers highlighted the trade mission, which also generated interest for the island’s local crops including mango, cavendish bananas, coffee, and cacao.



The mission, initiated by the Mindanao Development Authority, was participated in by 25 delegates from 18 companies, six national government agencies, and one local government unit from all six regions of Mindanao.



Milan said the cargo would be shipped via Singapore Airlines.



One container van is estimated to contain around 1,500 boxes of fresh fruits at 12 kilos per box, he said.



This will be the first time that export quality pineapples and papayas from Mindanao will penetrate Singapore, a potential market for local exporters, according to Milan.



He added that about 96% of the food requirements of Singapore, a nation of 5.68 million people, are imported from other countries, particularly from its neighbors within the Association of Southeast Asian Countries.



He said Singapore is very much concerned about food security amid the threats posed by international conflicts, particularly the Russian-Ukraine War, which could affect the global food supply.

He said the island city-state is “seriously looking now to Mindanao” as potential sources of food supplies.



Milan said he is optimistic the local supplier would create a good impression on the quality of the products, and hoped the local market of Singapore would favorably accept the fresh fruits as it would determine the viability of succeeding shipments.



“This is a trial shipment. That’s why, we are hoping against hope that the initial shipment will turn out good so that we will have a repeat (shipment) and a wider product line,” he said.



He said they are hoping they could ship to Singapore via a direct sea linkage from Mindanao.



“This is just for us to be able to enter, but the long-term plan is to ship it directly via ships going to Singapore,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)